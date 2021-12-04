KENT, Wash. — Gannon Laroque scored 3:05 into overtime to lead the Victoria Royals past the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-4 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Evan Patrician's goal 11:04 into the third period tied the game and forced extra time for Victoria (5-11-3). Carter Briltz, Bailey Peach and Keanu Derungs rounded out the attack.

Tyler Palmer made 34 saves for the win.

Jared Davidson scored and added two assists for Seattle (13-6-2), while Sawyer Mynio, Samuel Knazko and Eric Van Impe chipped in as well.

Connor Martin stopped 25 shots in net for the Thunderbirds.

The Royals went 1 for 2 on the power play and Seattle was 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

Elsewhere in the WHL, Everett routed Tri-City 8-2, Prince George doubled Spokane 4-2, Vancouver snuffed Kamloops 3-1, Edmonton bested Medicine Hat 8-2, Brandon topped Lethbridge 4-2, Prince Albert defeated Regina 5-2, Moose Jaw blanked Red Deer 4-0, and Winnipeg eked out a 4-3 win over Saskatoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2021.