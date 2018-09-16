Wickens vows to work as hard as possible to get back behind wheel

Canadian driver Robert Wickens posted an update to Twitter Sunday night as he continues to recover from a horrific crash at Pocono Raceway on Aug. 20.

Here is that he had to say:

“I’m in rehab now, trying to get back to 100 per cent as quickly as possible but I don’t know what the future holds for me. It’s going to be a very long road to recover and all I can say is I can promise you guys that I’m going to work as hard as possible and train as hard as possible to make sure I’m back in a race car as quickly as possible.”

Just a few words from Rehab, also good-luck to everyone in Sonoma this weekend! pic.twitter.com/7TD7pHnp4N — Robert Wickens (@robertwickens) September 16, 2018

Wickens’ family said last week that we suffered a fractured spinal cord and neck during the crash, as well as seven other serious injuries. He was airlifted to hospital directly from the raceway.

The family added that they were blown away by the support Wickens has received as he continues to recover, and Wickens added that he was, too.

“I just wanted to say that all of your kind words and all of your positivity has meant the absolute world to me and my family,” he said Sunday.

Carlos Munoz has filled in for Wickens at Schmidt Peterson during his absence, placing 18th Sunday at Sonoma.