Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to clarify his remarks after calling Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder "gay" following the Timberwolves' 119-117 win on Tuesday night.

"I don't know what's wrong with him. Uh, he was just gay. He was acting crazy for no reason," Wiggins said of Schroder post-game. "I look right through him. He's not someone I look at as a problem. Not at all."

The Canadian later posted two tweets to clear up the comments and add that he has "utmost love and respect for the LGBTQIA community."

"Id like to clarify what I said tonight during my post game media session. I said: 'I don’t know what’s wrong with him he was just getting... acting crazy for no reason,'” Wiggins wrote.

"I have the utmost love and respect for the LGBTQIA community and I would never use any term to disrespect them in anyway," He added in a second tweet one minute later.

According to ESPN, Schroder was not happy the reaction of Minnesota's players after Nerlens Noel was stretchered off the court with a head injury and later yelled "What are you laughing at?" to several Timberwolves players.

Schroder was also involved in a shoving match with Timberwolves guard Teague in third quarter of the game. Teague received two technical fouls and was ejected, while Schroder only received one.

Wiggins could face punishment from the NBA for the comment. In November, Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic was fined $25,000 for using derogatory and offensive language during a post-game interview.