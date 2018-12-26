Dumba expected to miss time after fight with Tkachuk; Schneider placed on IR

Mathew Dumba successfully underwent surgery for a ruptured right pectoralis muscle, and is expected to miss a minimum of three months.

NEWS: #mnwild's Matt Dumba underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right pectoralis muscle & is expected to miss a minimum of three months → https://t.co/Bj03sSdNr9 pic.twitter.com/xk1LoZpmNq — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) December 26, 2018

The defenceman suffered the injury during Saturday’s matchup with the Calgary Flames. He was involved in a fight just 40 seconds into the game, but it is not clear if he suffered the injury during the fight or at a later instance of the game. He eventually left after the first period and did not return.

Dumba is off to a strong start this season with 12 goals and 10 assists in 32 games. He is second among Wild defencemen this season with 22 points and leads all blueliners with 60 hits. His goal total is just two shy of his career-high of 14.

He is in the first season of a five-year, $30 million contract he signed last summer.

Wild general manager Paul Fenton told reporters Friday that Dumba's upper-body injury will be a season-ending one.

"He is in a state of shock. He is visibly upset," Fenton said of the 24-year-old defenceman.

The Wild will be back in action Saturday night in St. Paul as they host the Dallas Stars.