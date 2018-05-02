The Minnesota Wild signed forward prospect Dmitry Sokolov to a three-year entry level contract on Wednesday.

NEWS: #mnwild signs forward Dmitry Sokolov to a three-year, entry-level contract → https://t.co/VXWqrrmI6P

He recorded a career-high 96 points in 64 games in @OHLHockey this season. pic.twitter.com/wqAW367c5K — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) May 2, 2018

The 20-year-old is coming off an impressive year in the Ontario Hockey League, scoring 50 goals with 46 assists over 64 games with the Sudbury Wolves and Barrie Colts. He added eight goals and seven assists over 12 games with the Colts in the playoffs.

Sokolov led the OHL in power-play goals with 18 and was tied for first in overall goals.

Minnesota selected the native of Omsk, Russia in the seventh round, 196th overall, in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.