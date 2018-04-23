Chuck Fletcher is out in Minnesota

The Wild announced on Monday that they will not renew the contract of their general manager after nine seasons on the job.

The announcement comes only days after the team was eliminated from the first round of the Western Conference playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets in five games.

"I want to thank Chuck Fletcher for his substantial contributions to our franchise over the past nine years," said owner Craig Leipold in a statement. "Through his strong work ethic, integrity and vision, Chuck and his staff built a winning culture and a perennial playoff team. For all of that I am grateful. I feel it is time for a new approach aimed at delivering a Stanley Cup to the deserving fans of the State of Hockey. I wish Chuck and his family the very best going forward."

Though the Wild have reached the postseason in six straight seasons, the team has won only two series over that stretch, defeating the Colorado Avalanche in 2014 and the St. Louis Blues in 2015. Both were first-round matchups.

A native of Montreal, Fletcher, who turns 51 next week, joined the Wild in 2009 after three years as the assistant general manager to Ray Shero with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The son of former Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Cliff Fletcher, Fletcher has been in NHL management since joining the Florida Panthers as an assistant GM in their expansion season of 1993. In 2002, Fletcher joined the Anaheim Ducks as its director of hockey operations and head of scouting, a role he held before joining the Pens.

The biggest transactions of Fletcher's tenure with the Wild were a pair of free-agent signings in the summer of 2013, inking defenceman Ryan Suter and forward Zach Parise to matching 13-year deals worth $98 million each.