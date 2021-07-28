The New Jersey Devils are sending defenceman Will Butcher and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for future considerations, it was announced Wednesday.

The 26-year-old has spent the past four seasons with the Devils after being signed as one of the summer's top college free agents in 2017.

Butcher had 44 points in his rookie season and put up 10 assists and one goal in 23 contests last season.

More to come. 