After finishing one goal back of sharing the Rocket Richard Trophy last season, Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews has gotten off to a torrid start this season, scoring 16 goals in just 17 games.

Matthews added two more goals to his league-leading total in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Ottawa Senators and extended his current point streak to 12 games.

"He's picking goalies apart; they don't really stand a chance," Maple Leafs forward William Nylander said after the win. "He's doing it consistently too, which is unbelievable. With his shot and where he scores from, it's the best I've seen."

Matthews scored 47 goals in 70 games before last season was paused, losing out on the Richard Trophy to Alex Ovechkin and David Pastrnak, who both had 48.

The 22-year-old has a four-goal lead over Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser in the race this season, despite three fewer games played than the winger.

Though buoyed by games played in the North Division, Matthews, who missed one game earlier this season with an upper-body injury, has a league-best .94 goals per game (among players who have played two or more games).

Dallas Stars veteran Joe Pavelski, Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reece share the next-best mark at .75. Boeser, by comparison, sits tied for 10th on the list, scoring in 60 per cent of his games.

NHL 2020-21 Goals Per Game leaders Player GP G G/Per game Auston Matthews 17 16 0.94 Joe Pavelski 12 9 0.75 David Pastrnak 8 6 0.75 Zach Aston-Reece 4 3 0.75 Tyler Toffoli 15 10 0.67 Patrik Laine 9 6 0.67 Steven Stamkos 12 8 0.67 Alex Debrincat 14 9 0.64 Nikolaj Ehlers 16 10 0.63 Brock Boeser 20 12 0.60 Josh Anderson 15 9 0.60 Brad Marchand 15 9 0.60



"I'm just trying to shoot at what's open to be honest," Matthews said after Thursday's win. "The puck is going in the net right now, which is great, but the most important thing is we're winning hockey games."

After three straight games against the Senators, the Maple Leafs will next visit the Montreal Canadiens, one of two teams in the North Division - along with the Winnipeg Jets - Matthews is yet to score against this season.