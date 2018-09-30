Wilson's hearing to take place Wednesday in NYC

Seravalli: 'Wilson shouldn't be on the ice for the first 10 games of the season'

Washington Capitals right winger Tom Wilson will attend his hearing at the NHL's New York City office on Wednesday for a blindside hit to the head of St. Louis Blues centre Oskar Sundqvist.

The hit took place during a preseason game on Sunday and, since he was offered a in-person hearing, he could face a suspension of six or more games.

Wilson received a 10-minute penalty for the hit during the game.

Tom Wilson’s in-person hearing will be held Wednesday morning at the NHL’s New York office. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 1, 2018

Blues coach Mike Yeo said Sundqvist is "not good" and called the hit "predatory."

"I'd be surprised if he didn't miss a decent amount of time," Yeo said of Sundqvist.

The Capitals did not make Wilson available to reporters after the game.

Wilson, who signed a six-year, $31 million contract in July to remain with Washington, has a history of throwing dangerous checks. He was suspended for three games during the Stanley Cup playoffs for a check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins centre Zach Aston-Reese that broke his jaw and caused a concussion.