Washington Capitals right winger Tom Wilson will attend his hearing at the NHL's New York City office on Wednesday for a blindside hit to the head of St. Louis Blues centre Oskar Sundqvist. 

The hit took place during a preseason game on Sunday and, since he was offered a in-person hearing, he could face a suspension of six or more games.

Wilson received a 10-minute penalty for the hit during the game. 

Blues coach Mike Yeo said Sundqvist is "not good" and called the hit "predatory."

"I'd be surprised if he didn't miss a decent amount of time," Yeo said of Sundqvist.

The Capitals did not make Wilson available to reporters after the game.

Wilson, who signed a six-year, $31 million contract in July to remain with Washington, has a history of throwing dangerous checks. He was suspended for three games during the Stanley Cup playoffs for a check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins centre Zach Aston-Reese that broke his jaw and caused a concussion.