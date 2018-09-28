Where will the offence come from for the Canucks?

The Detroit Red Wings have agreed to terms with defenceman Jared McIsaac on a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Friday.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today agreed to terms with defenseman Jared McIsaac on a three-year entry-level contract. pic.twitter.com/4Zha2ZIJfJ — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 28, 2018

McIsaac, 18, was the second-round pick of the Red Wings (No. 36 overall) in this past summer's draft in Dallas.

He played last season with the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL, where he recorded nine goals and 38 assists in 65 games. In two seasons with Halifax, he has 79 total points.

McIsaac is a native of Truro, N.S.

Following their matchup in Toronto with the Maple Leafs Friday night, Detroit will host the Leafs at Little Caesars Arena Saturday.