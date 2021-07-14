The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be allowed 100 per cent fan capacity for their home opener on Aug. 5 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Manitoba health authorities announced Wednesday.

Fans will be required to be full vaccinated in order to attend. IG Field has a capacity of 33,500.

The defending Grey Cup champions will host the Toronto Argonauts the following week on Aug. 13 before playing their first road game of the season on Aug. 21 against the Argos.