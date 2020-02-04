1h ago
Jets activate Beaulieu, place Perreault on IR
The Winnipeg Jets activated defenceman Nathan Beaulieu off of injured reserve on Tuesday and placed forward Mathieu Perreault on IR. Beaulieu has been sidelined since Dec. 31 due to a lower-body injury sustained blocking a shot against the Colorado Avalanche.
TSN.ca Staff
In 21 games so far this season, the 27-year-old has four assists and 17 penalty minutes. This is his second season with the club after playing 18 games for them in 2018-19.
Perreault was ruled out for at least the next two weeks on Sunday with an upper-body injury. In 46 games for the Jets this season, Perreault has six goals and eight assists.