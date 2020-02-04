The Winnipeg Jets activated defenceman Nathan Beaulieu off of injured reserve on Tuesday and placed forward Mathieu Perreault on IR.

Beaulieu has been sidelined since Dec. 31 due to a lower-body injury sustained blocking a shot against the Colorado Avalanche.

In 21 games so far this season, the 27-year-old has four assists and 17 penalty minutes. This is his second season with the club after playing 18 games for them in 2018-19.

Perreault was ruled out for at least the next two weeks on Sunday with an upper-body injury. In 46 games for the Jets this season, Perreault has six goals and eight assists.