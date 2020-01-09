The Winnipeg Jets activated defenceman Dmitry Kulikov off of injured reserve on Thursday, placing forward Logan Shaw on waiver to clear a spot on the 23-man roster.

The 29-year-old Kulikov has been out since Nov. 29, when he suffered an upper-body injury against the Anaheim Ducks. He was initially expected to be out until after the league's All-Star break.

In 25 games this season, Kulikov has one goal and three assists while averaging 19:42 of ice time.

Kulikov carries a $4.3 million cap hit this season, which is the last of a three-year deal signed with the Jets in 2017.

Shaw, 27, has two goals and one assist in 25 games with the Jets this season. He has three goals and five points in five AHL games with the Manitoba Moose.