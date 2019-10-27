Jets' Lowry to have hearing for boarding

Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry will have a hearing Monday for boarding Oliver Kylington of the Calgary Flames, NHL Player Safety announced Sunday.

Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry will have a hearing tomorrow for Boarding Calgary’s Oliver Kylington. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 27, 2019

The incident occurred at the end of the second period where Lowry made contact with Kylington up high, sending him into the boards. Lowry was assessed a two-minute penalty on the play.

In 12 games so far this season, Lowry does not have a point. The 26-year-old put up 12 goals and 11 assists over 78 contests last year.

Winnipeg went on to win the Heritage Classic by a score of 2-1 at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

They will be back in action Tuesday night in Anaheim against the Ducks.