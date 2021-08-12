Pionk on new contract and avoiding arbitration; sees Jets as contenders

The Winnipeg Jets signed forward Andrew Copp to a one-year, $3.64 million contract on Thursday, avoiding arbitration.

The Jets were previously scheduled to have a hearing with the restricted free agent on August 26. The 27-year-old is now set to reach unrestricted free agent next summer.

Copp scored a career-high 15 goals and 39 points in 55 games last season.

He has spent his entire career with the Jets after being selected by the team in the 4th round (104th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft.