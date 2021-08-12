1h ago
Jets sign Copp to one-year deal, avoid arbitration
The Winnipeg Jets signed forward Andrew Copp to a one-year, $3.64 million contract on Thursday, avoiding arbitration.
TSN.ca Staff
The Jets were previously scheduled to have a hearing with the restricted free agent on August 26. The 27-year-old is now set to reach unrestricted free agent next summer.
Copp scored a career-high 15 goals and 39 points in 55 games last season.
He has spent his entire career with the Jets after being selected by the team in the 4th round (104th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft.