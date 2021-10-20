50m ago
Jets assign F Perfetti to AHL
The Winnipeg Jets have assigned highly touted forward prospect Cole Perfetti to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.
TSN.ca Staff
The 19-year-old is pointless in two games this season, his first in the NHL.
The Jets selected Perfetti with the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
Perfetti, a native of Whitby, Ont., played two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Saginaw Spirit, amassing 185 points over 124 games.