The Winnipeg Jets have assigned highly touted forward prospect Cole Perfetti to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

The 19-year-old is pointless in two games this season, his first in the NHL.

The Jets selected Perfetti with the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Perfetti, a native of Whitby, Ont., played two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Saginaw Spirit, amassing 185 points over 124 games.