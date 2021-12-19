Maurice expects Wheeler to miss 'weeks not days' after suffering leg injury Friday

The Winnipeg Jets have placed Captain Blake Wheeler on long-term injured reserve, the team announced on Sunday. The club also recalled forwards Kristian Reichel and C.J. Suess from the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

TRANSACTIONS: The #NHLJets have placed F - Blake Wheeler on Long-Term Injured Reserve and have recalled F - Kristian Reichel and F - C.J. Suess from the Manitoba Moose (AHL). — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) December 19, 2021

Wheeler sustained a lower body injury last during last Friday's loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

The 35-year-old had one goal and 16 assists in 17 games this season.