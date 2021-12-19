1h ago
Jets place Wheeler on long-term IR
The Winnipeg Jets have placed Captain Blake Wheeler on long-term injured reserve, the team announced on Sunday. The club also recalled forwards Kristian Reichel and C.J. Suess from the AHL's Manitoba Moose.
TSN.ca Staff
Wheeler sustained a lower body injury last during last Friday's loss to the Vancouver Canucks.
The 35-year-old had one goal and 16 assists in 17 games this season.