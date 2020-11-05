WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets signed forward Marko Dano to a one-year, two-way contract worth US$700,000 in the NHL on Thursday.

Dano was held off the scoresheet in three games with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2019-20, and registered four goals and 19 points in 46 outings with the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters.

The 25-year-old, who previously spent parts of four seasons with the Jets organization until leaving in free agency in August 2019, was originally acquired by Winnipeg from the Chicago Blackhawks as part of the Andrew Ladd trade in February 2016.

The club subsequently lost Dano on waivers to the Colorado Avalanche in October 2018 before reclaiming him a month later.

In 141 career NHL games with the Jets, Blue Jackets, Blackhawks and Avalanche, the five-foot-11, 201-pound Austrian has 19 goals and 45 points.

Originally drafted by Columbus with the 27th pick in the 2013 NHL draft, Dano is currently playing for Trencin in the Slovakian Extraliga, where he's put up a goal and two assists in his only contest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.