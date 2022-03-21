2h ago
Jets trade Little's contract to Coyotes for 4th-round pick
The Winnipeg Jets are trading forward Bryan Little's contract and the rights to unsigned NCAA player Nathan Smith to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a fourth-round pick, according to TSN Hockey Contributor Kevin Weekes.
TSN.ca Staff
** Breaking News ** 🚨📰@NHLJets are trading Brian Little’s contract to @ArizonaCoyotes .@espn @NHLNetwork @TSNHockey #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/3I6C4Xpxo1— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) March 21, 2022
Little's contract has two years remaining on it with a $5.2 million cap hit and he is currently on the long-term injured reserve.
The 34-year-old has not played since the 2019-20 season after undergoing surgery for a perforated eardrum.