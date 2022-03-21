The Winnipeg Jets are trading forward Bryan Little's contract and the rights to unsigned NCAA player Nathan Smith to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a fourth-round pick, according to TSN Hockey Contributor Kevin Weekes.

Little's contract has two years remaining on it with a $5.2 million cap hit and he is currently on the long-term injured reserve.

The 34-year-old has not played since the 2019-20 season after undergoing surgery for a perforated eardrum.