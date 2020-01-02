34m ago
Jets D Beaulieu out at least one month
Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice announced Thursday that defenceman Nathan Beaulieu will be out at least a month because of a lower-body injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Winnipeg will call up a defenceman after practice on Thursday, reports TSN's Sara Orlesky.
Beaulieu may have sustained the injury by blocking a shot with the back of his leg during Tuesday's matchup with the Colorado Avalanche. According to Ken Wiebe of The Athletic, Beaulieu took several shifts after the block but did not play the remaining 6:43 and was seen with a noticeable limp after the game.
In 21 games so far this season, the 27-year-old has four assists and 17 penalty minutes. This is his second season with the club after playing 18 games for them in 2018-19.
The Jets will host the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night before travelling to the Twin Cities to take on the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.