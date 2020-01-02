Jets D Beaulieu out at least one month

Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice announced Thursday that defenceman Nathan Beaulieu will be out at least a month because of a lower-body injury.

Paul Maurice just announced that Nathan Beaulieu is out for at least a month. Lower body injury. Jets will call up a D after Moose practice today. #NHLJets #TSN — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) January 2, 2020

Winnipeg will call up a defenceman after practice on Thursday, reports TSN's Sara Orlesky.

Beaulieu may have sustained the injury by blocking a shot with the back of his leg during Tuesday's matchup with the Colorado Avalanche. According to Ken Wiebe of The Athletic, Beaulieu took several shifts after the block but did not play the remaining 6:43 and was seen with a noticeable limp after the game.

#NHLJets D Nathan Beaulieu walking with a noticeable limp post-game. He blocked a shot in the back of his leg during the Kyle Connor double minor — Ken Wiebe (@WiebeAthletic) January 1, 2020

In 21 games so far this season, the 27-year-old has four assists and 17 penalty minutes. This is his second season with the club after playing 18 games for them in 2018-19.

The Jets will host the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night before travelling to the Twin Cities to take on the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.