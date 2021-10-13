The Winnipeg Jets signed former Detroit Red Wings forward Evgeny Svechnikov to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 on Wednesday.

Selected 19th overall by the Red Wings in the 2015 NHL Draft, Svechnikov had previously signed an AHL contract with the Manitoba Moose in August.

Svechnikov had three goals and eight points in 21 games with Detroit last season. He added one goal and two points in four AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The 24-year-old has five goals and 12 points in 41 career NHL games, all with the Red Wings.