The Canadian Press with updates from TSN.ca

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien has been granted a leave of absence by the club.

The NHL team did not list a reason for the move, but Jets head coach Paul Maurice told TSN Radio 1290 Winnipeg on Friday morning that the defenceman will be "fine, but needed some time."

"Nothing sinister," Maurice said, adding, however, that there is no timetable for his return.

The Jets made the announcement just before the start of training camp.

The six-foot-five, 260-pound Byfuglien, 34, had four goals and 27 assists in 42 games last season.

Byfuglien has played 869 career NHL games.