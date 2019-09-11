Jets have work cut out for them in Laine, Connor negotiations

Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice met restricted free agent Patrik Laine in Finland as part of an off-season player visit tour, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported.

Add Paul Maurice to the list of NHL head coaches who did an offseason player visit tour. One of Maurice’s stops...Finland to meet with Laine. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 11, 2019

Laine is one of two restricted free agents on the Jets still unsigned just one day ahead of training camp opening along with forward Kyle Conner.

The 21-year-old Laine is coming off career-lows in goals (30) and assists (20) last season, the last on his entry-level deal.