22m ago
Cheveldayoff: No trade request from Scheifele, meeting to come
Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said Monday forward Mark Scheifele has not requested a trade after casting doubt on his future with the club on Sunday. Cheveldayoff added, however, that he had not yet spoken to Scheifele for his exit interview.
TSN.ca Staff
Scheifele non-committal on future in Winnipeg: I have to see where this is all going
Signed through 2023-24 at a cap hit of $6.125 million, Scheifele appeared to open the door on a potential move after Sunday's season-ending win over the Seattle Kraken, which he did not play in.
“I just have to know where this team is going and what the direction is and what the changes are going to be, if any,” Scheifele said. “I have to think about my career and what’s going to be best for me.
"Those are going to be … talks with my agents and everyone in my family and stuff like that and figure out what I really want. So, it will be a tough talk tomorrow.”
Scheifele missed the Jets final nine games with an upper-body injury, finishing with 29 goals and 70 points in 67 games.
“It’s definitely a year I’ll try to forget a little bit,” he added. “It was a tough one from a lot of things – COVID, injuries, coach leaving, a new coach coming in, all that stuff.”
The 29-year-old has topped the 20-goal mark in seven straight seasons and scored more than 30 goals in both the 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons. He has spent his entire career with the Jets, who drafted him seventh overall in 2011.