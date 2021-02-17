It's been a slow start to the Pierre-Luc Dubois era in Winnipeg and the Jets will continue to be without their newly-acquired forward as they announced Wednesday afternoon that Dubois is being placed on the injured reserve list.

TRANSACTION: The #NHLJets have placed F - Pierre-Luc Dubois on injured reserve. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) February 17, 2021

Dubois has not played since Feb. 11, meaning he could become eligible to come off IR and return as soon as Friday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Head coach Paul Maurice told reporters over the weekend that Dubois was dealing with a "mechanism of injury."

“I'll tell you exactly what happened," Maurice said Sunday. "The game ended, he went in to get some minor treatment, not on an injury, the normal feel-good. Left the rink feeling good. Came back out the next day, got on the ice and something wasn't right. So we were just hoping it was going to loosen up. We call it a mechanism of injury.

"There wasn't necessarily an event that bothered him that he came to the bench sore. It's just something that wasn't right. When he got out on the ice we looked at it, we got a little bit of a problem. "We're not sure exactly how long it's going to be. It might be a couple days, it might be a few more days than that."

Dubois has played in just two games since being acquired by the Jets and has yet to record his first point with the team. He has one goal and zero assists in seven total games so far this season.