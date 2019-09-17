Laine: 'There are top lines and then there is our line'

Restricted free agent Patrik Laine told Pekka Jalonen of Finland's Iltalehti that his linemates to date have become a topic of discussion in his contract talks with the Winnipeg Jets.

Laine, who played most of last season on a line centred by Bryan Little, said he would be a first-line player on most NHL teams.

"When you're having contract negotiations, one thing always is who are you playing with," Laine explained, as translated by Jalonen for Winnipeg's TSN Radio 1290. "With the merits I have, somewhere else I'd have an opportunity to play with the best players. Everybody who understands hockey knows that.

"There are top lines and then there is our line. But I play with the guys I'm told to play."

Laine, 21, posted a 30 goals and 50 points in 82 games last season along with a minus-24 rating. He finished with a positive plus-minus in each of his first two seasons in the league.

Laine finished fourth on the Jets in average ice time last season, though his 17:13 per game was more than two minutes less than Kyle Connor, who was third among forwards.

Little posted 15 goals and 41 points in 82 games last season while averaging 15:49 of ice time and finished as a minus-12.

Laine is currently in Switzerland skating with SC Bern.