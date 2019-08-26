1h ago
Jets sign F Bourque to two-way deal
The Winnipeg Jets signed forward Gabriel Bourque to a one-year, two-way contract on Monday worth $700,000. Bourque appeared in 55 games with the Colorado Avalanche last season, posting two goals and eight points. He had one goal in 12 playoff games with the team.
TSN.ca Staff
The 28-year-old is a veteran of 361 career NHL games and has a 38 goals and 97 since debuting in the league during the 2011-12 season.
He was a fifth-round draft pick of the Nashville Predators in 2009.