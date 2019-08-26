The Winnipeg Jets signed forward Gabriel Bourque to a one-year, two-way contract on Monday worth $700,000. 

Bourque appeared in 55 games with the Colorado Avalanche last season, posting two goals and eight points. He had one goal in 12 playoff games with the team.

The 28-year-old is a veteran of 361 career NHL games and has a 38 goals and 97 since debuting in the league during the 2011-12 season.

He was a fifth-round draft pick of the Nashville Predators in 2009. 

 