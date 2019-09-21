The Winnipeg Jets have suspended defenceman Dustin Byfuglien for failing to report to training camp, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, who added the move isn't as ominous as it sounds.

WPG has suspended Dustin Byfuglien for failing to report to camp. If he doesn’t report by opening day, WPG loses his cap hit until he does report. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 22, 2019

Not nearly as ominous as it sounds. WPG still wants Byfuglien back but needs to protect roster and cap flexibility until they know his intentions. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 22, 2019

The paperwork has been filed but it can be reversed at any time and it’s not something that would come as any surprise to Byfuglien. In the meantime, WPG waits while he ponders his future. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 22, 2019

The 34-year-old Byfuglien is believed to be weighing his playing future amid his leave. In 42 games last season Byfuglien had four goals and 27 assists for the Jets.