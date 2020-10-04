The Winnipeg Jets have tendered qualifying offers to six players in the organization.

TRANSACTIONS: The #NHLJets have tendered qualifying offers to the following pending restricted free agents:



F - Mason Appleton

F - Jansen Harkins

D - Sami Niku

D - Nelson Nogier

F - Jack Roslovic

F - C.J. Suess — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) October 4, 2020

Qualifying offers were submitted to forwards Jack Roslovic, Mason Appleton, Jansen Harkins and C.J. Suess as well as defencemen Sami Niku and Nelson Nogier.

In 2019-20, Roslovic had 12 goals and 29 points in 71 games with the Jets. In the NHL's Return to Play, the 23-year-old registered two assists in the qualifying round against the Calgary Flames as the Jets bowed out in four games.

Appleton had five goals and eight points in 46 games with the Jets this past season. He appeared in one playoff game in the qualifying round against the Flames.

Harkins had two goals seven points in 29 appearances with the Jets in 2019-20. The 2015 second-round pick had one goal in three playoff games.

Niku split the 2019-20 season between the Jets and the AHL's Manitoba Moose. He had five assists in 17 appearances with Winnipeg.

The only restricted free agent not tendered a qualifying offer is forward Michael Spacek.