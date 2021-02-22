Defenceman Tucker Poolman was unable to finish the Winnipeg Jets game Sunday night.

Poolman played 14:00 minutes during the first two periods of the Jets game against the Vancouver Canucks, but was absent from the bench to begin the third period.

INJURY UPDATE: #NHLJets D - Tucker Poolman will not return to tonight’s game. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) February 22, 2021

The 27-year-old has yet to record a point in seven games this season.