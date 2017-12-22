Winters, Williams out for Jets vs. Chargers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets right guard Brian Winters will not play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday because of an abdominal injury.

Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that either Dakota Dozier or Brent Qvale will replace Winters.

Defensive end Leonard Williams completed the NFL's concussion protocol after being injured last Sunday at New Orleans and was a full participant at practice.

Running backs Matt Forte (knee) and Elijah McGuire (illness) are questionable, as is centre Wesley Johnson (hip). Neither Forte nor McGuire practiced all week, so Bilal Powell could see increased carries against the Chargers.

Johnson was limited Thursday and Friday, and Bowles said Dozier or Jonotthan Harrison would replace Johnson if he can't play.

Muhammad Wilkerson's playing status remains uncertain. Bowles declined to say whether the defensive end, who was benched last Sunday for tardiness, will play.

