Dodgers 6 vs. Rays 1

Bottom 7th

Series tied 1-1

Buehler's night is done. The Dodger thrower pitched six solid innings, allowing one run on three hits with a single walk and 10 strikeouts. Right-handed reliever Blake Treinen replaced Buehler.

Top 7th

The Dodgers went quietly in the seventh. 6-1 with the Rays running out of time.

Bottom 6th

Buehler settled right back down in the sixth inning to keep his team's five-run advantage. Though six innings, Buehler has 10 strikeouts.

Top 6th

Austin Barnes hit a solo home run to centre field off John Curtiss to extend LA's lead to 6-1.

Bottom 5th

The no-hitter is done as well as the shutout. With one out in the fifth, Manuel Margot hit a double down the left field line. Two batters later, Willy Adames hit another double off Buehler to score Tampa's first run of the inning. Buehler and the Dodgers got out of the inning without allowing anymore damage and lead 5-1 headed to the sixth.

Top 5th

Morton was pulled from the game after recording the first out in the fifth. On the night, Morton pitched 4.1 innings, allowed seven hits and five earned runs with one walk and six strikeouts. The Dodgers didn't score in the inning after putting up two spots in the previous two.

Bottom 4th

Another perfect inning for Buehler. The starter has a no-hitter through four innings. He's allowed just one walk with four strikeouts.

Top 4th

The Dodgers added two more run in the inning to extend their lead to 5-0. Los Angeles has seven hits with Tampa Bay still stuck a zero.

Bottom 3rd

Turner is having himself an evening. After picking up two hits and scoring two runs, the 35-year-old made a nice play with the glove to rob Mike Zunino of a hit before turning a double play to end the inning.

Top 3rd

With two outs and runners on second and third, Max Muncy connected on a solid single to centre field, scoring two runs and extending their lead to 3-0. Also in the inning, Turner added his second extra-base hit of the evening, a double after hitting a home run in the top of the first.

Bottom 2nd

It appears Buehler is in the zone in Game 3. The 26-year-old had another perfect showing in the second inning and has four strikeouts with no hits or walks so far on the evening.

Top 2nd

After giving up two hits, including a solo homer, in the first inning, Morton settled down in the second as he retired the Dodgers hitters in order.

Bottom 1st

Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler make quick work of the Rays with a three-up and three-down inning.

Top 1st

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner smacked a two-out, solo home run off starting pitcher Charlie Morton to give Los Angeles the early lead.

Turner’s home run, the Dodgers’ team record 24th this season, was his 11th post-season home run over 69 games with the Dodgers from 2014 to 2020. That tied the team record set by Duke Snider over 36 games with the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers from 1954 to 1959.

Rays Lineup

Dodgers Lineup

Starting Pitchers

Walker Buehler is the starting pitcher for the Dodgers while Charlie Morton is on the mound for the Rays.