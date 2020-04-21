Take a look back at Gronk's career as he heads to Tampa

Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement on Tuesday and will join former teammate and good buddy Tom Brady in Tampa Bay after the New England Patriots traded him to the Buccaneers.

Gronkowski, a three-time Super Bowl champion with Brady in New England, kept himself plenty busy during his one-year away from football, including hosting WWE's WrestleMania 36 last month.

In fact, during the event, the 30-year-old pinned Mojo Rawley to win the 24/7 championship belt. An unique stipulation to the belt is that the champion has to be ready to defend the title at all times as he can be pinned and lose the belt at any moment by anybody.

The WWE reminded Gronkowski of that rule in a statement on Tuesday following the trade.

"Congratulations to Rob Gronkowski, the current WWE 24/7 Champion, on his return to football," the statement read. "Per the rules of the 24/7 title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location. He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from Tom Brady...anytime, anywhere."

WWE statement to ESPN on current WWE 24/7 Champion and new Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski. A possible end zone title defense could be in Gronk's future. pic.twitter.com/am583NI6az — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 21, 2020

We'll just have to wait and see if any opponents on the gridiron decide to go after Gronkowski's coveted belt.