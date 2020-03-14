A player on the XFL's Seattle Dragons has tested positive for coronavirus, the league confirmed on Saturday.

The unidentified player becomes the third North American professional athlete to test positive for COVID-19.

He self-reported to medical staff on Tuesday and has been in quarantine since." The league said in a statement. "A test was administered as early as possible with the results received March 13."

The player participated in the team's Week 5 game against the Houston Roughnecks and was “asymptomatic at that time.”

He also took part in Seattle's Week 4 game at the St. Louis BattleHawks.

“The league is alerting players, staff, vendors and partners associated with the Dragons, Roughnecks, and BattleHawks. … The XFL is monitoring the situation closely and taking every measure necessary in accordance with recommendations set forth by the CDC.”

The XFL announced on Thursday that the league was canceling the regular season for 2020 with plans of a full season in 2021.