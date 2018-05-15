WASHINGTON — The New York Yankees and Washington Nationals couldn't complete Tuesday night's game. When it ends remains to be seen.

The interleague series opener was suspended by rain after 5 1/2 innings with the score 3-3. The Yankees rallied from a three-run deficit behind Tyler Austin's two-run homer and sacrifice fly, and the teams waited for more than an hour but play did not resume. The game is scheduled to continue at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday before the finale of the two-game set.

However, it is forecast to rain all day in Washington.

"The forecast we know doesn't look great," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "All we can do is hope that something breaks up for us and get prepared to hopefully start at 5 o'clock and hope we can get a couple games in. Obviously, that's out of our hands."

Both teams have a scheduled day off Thursday, but Boone said he was under the impression any needed makeup games would not be played then.

"I think as of now, we're getting on a plane and going to Kansas City," Boone said. "I think there's hotel issues. I think there's all kinds of issues going on. My understanding is that if we don't get it in, we're going. But I'm sure those will be things they have to work through over the next 24 hours if the weather doesn't co-operate."

New York entered with the best record in the major leagues at 28-12 after a 19-3 spurt. Following a 7-2 homestand, the Yankees started a stretch that has them play 19 of their next 25 games on the road.

Washington built a 3-0 lead against Masahiro Tanaka when Anthony Rendon homered in the first, and Andrew Stevenson hit a run-scoring single in the second and scored on Pedro Severino's double.

However, left-hander Gio Gonzalez couldn't hold the lead, giving up three runs — two earned — six hits and four walks over five innings while throwing 111 pitches. Wander Suero pitched a scoreless sixth in relief.

"You can't predict the weather, so for us we told them, 'Hey, we always want to score first,'" Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. "We did that, and we just couldn't hold the lead to that point."

Austin homered in the fourth and hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth to drive in Giancarlo Stanton, who had singled for his 1,000th hit. Austin was playing his 20th game at first base for the Yankees this year but could be sent to the minor leagues later this month when Greg Bird returns from the disabled list.

Austin was 2 for 2, breaking out of an 0 for 23 slump.

"Well, the game's not over yet," Austin said. "But it felt good to take a few good swings tonight."

Tanaka allowed four hits in five innings and was pinch hit for in the sixth inning. Boone said he was undecided on who will relieve Tanaka when the game resumes.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: New York recalled OF Clint Frazier from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated RHP David Hale for assignment. Frazier sustained a concussion in a Feb. 26 spring training game after playing in 39 games for the Yankees last season. He hit .323 with four homers and five RBIs in 16 games for Scranton and Class A Tampa. Hale was claimed off waivers April 26 from Minnesota and was 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA in two games with the Yankees.

Nationals: OF Adam Eaton (arthroscopic surgery on left ankle) said he wants to return in six weeks. He was slated to get his cast removed Tuesday and hopes to begin hitting and throwing within a week. . 2B Daniel Murphy (right knee surgery) is in West Palm Beach, Florida, and will begin playing minor league games soon, Martinez said.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP CC Sabathia (2-0, 2.23 ERA) starts the scheduled game Wednesday. He is 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA in three starts against Washington but has not faced the Nationals since 2009.

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (7-1, 1.69) has held opponents to a .116 batting average in four starts at home this season.

