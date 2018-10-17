Didi Gregorius had successful Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and is expected back before next year's All-Star Break according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Didi Gregorius underwent Tommy John surgery today and is expected to return before the 2019 All-Star break for the #Yankees — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 17, 2018

Gregorius' injury is rare for a position player and will require less recovery time than it typically would for a pitcher, who would usually miss between a year and 18 months with the same injury.

It was revealed Gregorius needed surgery after the Yankees were eliminated by the Boston Red Sox in four games in the American League Division Series.

News of Gregorius' injury led to speculation surrounding free agent-to-be Manny Machado in the Bronx.

In the meantime, second baseman Gleyber Torres is the Yankees' top internal solution at shortstop, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said.

"The best option is Didi," Cashman said. "We'll wait on him."

The Yankees said Gregorius was hurt last week making a throw from left field after a ball bounced off the Green Monster against the Red Sox — there was such a play in Game 2. Cashman said Gregorius reported a problem with his elbow after getting hurt. He played the rest of the series, finishing 3 for 14 (.214) at the plate.