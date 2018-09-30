Yost will return as Royals manager in 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ned Yost will return as the Royals' manager next year following Kansas City's poorest season since 2005.

Kansas City announced a one-year extension Sunday before the season finale against Cleveland.

Yost became Royals manager on May 13, 2010, and led the team to the 2015 World Series title, the team's first since 1985 and second ever.

He also managed Milwaukee from 2003-08.

General manager Dayton Moore says in a statement "his leadership has been and will remain vital for our success."