Former Bullet Club stablemates team up on Dynamite on Wednesday night when the AEW World Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) and the Impact World Tag Team Champions the Good Brothers ("Machine Gun" Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) take on the Dark Order in eight-man tag team action.

You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE on Wednesday night at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, the TSN app, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

Eight-man tag team match: AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers ("Machine Gun" Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John "4" Silver and Alex "3" Reynolds) - Two of the industry's best tag teams with a long history join forces to take on a Dark Order that is reeling from rejection. The Young Bucks and Good Brothers were stablemates in the Bullet Club for three years and teamed together on a many occasions over the years, but their current alliance is tenuous at best. Gallows and Anderson arrived in AEW at the behest of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and his manager Don Callis and took the Jacksons' spot in a six-man tag match two weeks on Dynamite. With the Jacksons clearly distrustful of Callis, can they stay on the same page with Gallows and Anderson? And what about their opponents? After weeks of courting "Hangman" Adam Page to join the of the Dark Order, Page rejected their offer last week. What kind of mood will the spurned Dark Order be in and can they keep it together long enough to defeat their high-calibre opposition?

"The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer (w/ Jake "The Snake" Roberts) vs. Eddie Kingston (w/ The Butcher, the Blade and the Bunny) - The long-simmering feud between these two men will finally come to a head on Wednesday night. Archer and Kingston have doing battle for months, ever since Archer made his return to AEW in November to save Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M) from a beating from "The Mad King" and his crew. While Archer's alliance with Death Triangle is shaky, his desire to get his hands on Kingston is anything but. It was Kingston who got what Archer perceived to be his shot at then AEW World Champion Jon Moxley last summer when Archer was out of action and the big Texan hasn't forgotten. With all of the combustible elements involved in this match, can it possibly stay one-on-one or will Kingston's crew have a hand in the proceedings? Will PAC make an appearance? Whatever happens in this match, it's likely to get ugly.

Inner Circle ("Le Champion" Chris Jericho and Maxwell Jacob Friedman) (w/ Wardlow) vs. Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.) - Jericho and MJF's journey towards the AEW World Tag Team Championship begins on Wednesday night. A week after emerging victorious over stablemates Proud-N-Powerful (Santana and Ortiz) and Sammy Hager (Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager) to become the Inner Circle's preeminent tag team, the duo looks to build up their credentials against the team of Garrison and Pillman. These four men met on opposing sides in December in a 10-man tag match with the Inner Circle coming up victorious over Garrison and Pillman's team. The Varsity Blonds are still looking for their first win as a team on Dynamite and while they're very much the underdogs in Wednesday night's match, they have the edge over the Inner Circle in one key way: they're a regular tag team. Will their chemistry be enough to overcome Jericho and MJF or will Garrison and Pillman be the Inner Circle's first victims in their march towards the Young Bucks and the tag team titles?

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (w/ Reba) vs. Shanna - Ahead of her grudge match next week at Beach Break against Thunder Rosa, Dr. Britt Baker is in tune-up action on Dynamite. But overlooking Shanna will be at the good doctor's own peril. Shanna has been on a role since her return to AEW in December after several months away. She's undefeated in her return and on a five-match winning streak, including a victory over KiLynn King on Tuesday night's edition of Dark. Wednesday's match marks Shanna's first action on Dynamite in over 11 months and she will be eager to pick up a victory over one of the AEW women's division's biggest stars and assert herself in the title picture. Baker's goal on Wednesday will be to focus on the task at hand and not her rivalry with Thunder Rosa. Baker is on a four-match winning streak of her own in singles action and will look to head into Beach Break in top form. Can Shanna continue her strong run since coming back to AEW or will Baker use Wednesday night as an opportunity to send a message to Thunder Rosa?

Jungle Boy (w/ Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt) vs. Dax Harwood (w/ Cash Wheeler and Tully Blanchard) - The feud between Jurassic Express and FTR continues on Wednesday night, but with an interesting twist. In order to ensure that Jack Perry and Dax Harwood's match will truly be one-on-one, Cash Wheeler and Tully Blanchard will be handcuffed to Luchasaurus on the outside. Perry and Harwood met on opposing sides three weeks ago on Dynamite when FTR defeated the Jurassic Express team of Jungle Boy and Stunt. Wednesday night's match marks Harwood's first AEW singles match and his first solo match of any kind in years, while Jungle Boy's singles credentials have already been well established. So will that give Perry the edge or will a cagey veteran like Harwood still have some tricks up his sleeve even with his running buddies neutralized on the outside?

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Ryan Nemeth - Nemeth is the younger brother of Nick "Dolph Ziggler" Nemeth and is making his Dynamite debut on Wednesday night against a very emotionally volatile Hangman. Last Wednesday night, Page rejected the Dark Order's offer to join their ranks, citing the falling out he had with his one-time friends in The Elite. While Page was clearly flattered by the offer and truly did give it consideration, being part of a group is something that the Hangman can't do right now. What kind of mindset will he be in on Wednesday night? Mentally taking the night off against a wrestler looking to make a name at his expense is a recipe for disaster for the Hangman and something that he can ill-afford as he looks to keep his solo career rolling after spending much of 2020 as part of a tag team. Can Page get his head in the game or will Nemeth be able to pull off the shocking upset?

PLUS:

- "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes responds to Shaquille O'Neal after weeks of being harassed by his associate Jade Cargill

- TNT Champion Darby Allin and "The Icon" Sting address their upcoming street fight at Revolution against Team Taz's "Absolute" Ricky Starks and "The Machine" Brian Cage

- Jon Moxley speaks ahead of his six-man main event at Beach Break when he teams up with Rey Fenix and PAC to take on AEW World Champion "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega and the Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers ("Machine Gun" Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows)