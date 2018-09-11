Poulin on Yzerman stepping down: 'Maybe it's just time'

Steve Yzerman has stepped down as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Yzerman let his players know of his decision on Tuesday and will move into an advisory role with the team.

Steve Yzerman has stepped down as GM in TB. Julien Brisebois is the new GM of TB. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 11, 2018

Julien BriseBois will take over as GM.

The team is expected to hold a 4pm et press conference.

Inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009, Yzerman, 53, became Lightning general manager in May of 2010.

In his eight seasons at the helm of the team, the Lightning have made the postseason on five occasions, winning nine rounds. The club reached the Eastern Conference Finals four times, including this past spring. The Bolts lost the 2015 Stanley Cup Final to the Chicago Blackhawks in six games.

He was named NHL General Manager of the Year in 2015.

Among the major personnel moves under Yzerman's tenure included the trade of franchise talisman Martin St-Louis to the New York Rangers in 2014 and the re-signing of Steven Stamkos to an eight-year, $68 million deal in 2016. Most recently, Yzerman made the blockbuster acquisition of Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh at February's trade deadline and inked Nitkita Kucherov to an eight-year, $76 million extension in July.

He had one year remaining on his contract with the Lightning. TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports that there is an expectation that Yzerman will see out his deal.

It’s believed Yzerman will fulfill the balance of his contract as a senior advisor in TB. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 11, 2018

As a player, Yzerman spent 22 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, retiring in 2006. The native of Cranbrook, BC won three Stanley Cups with the Wings in 1997, 1998 and 2002. Internationally, Yzerman was a member of Canada's gold medal-winning team at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

On top of his duties with the Lightning, Yzerman served as executive director of Canada's entry at the 2014 Sochi Games, which also won gold.

BriseBois, 41, has been with the club since 2010 and acted as the general manager of their American Hockey League affiliate Syracuse Crunch, who reached the Calder Cup Final on three occasions under BriseBois.

A native of Greenfield Park, Que., BriseBois helped in the development of current Bolts players like Kucherov, Ondrej Palat, Yanni Gourde and Andrei Vasilevskiy.