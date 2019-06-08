TORONTO — An extra day of rest was the perfect remedy for Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke to keep the Toronto Blue Jays bats indisposed.

The Blue Jays only managed four hits off Greinke in a 6-0 loss before 22,954 fans at Rogers Centre on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Greinke was given an extra day off between starts after he complained of a stiff neck in his last outing on June 1. He lasted only four innings against the New York Mets, yielding four runs on seven hits.

But he returned to form against the struggling Blue Jays. He tossed six innings plus a batter, struck out seven and allowed only one runner past first base to improve his record to 7-2.

After Toronto outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., hit a leadoff triple off the glove of left fielder David Peralta in the seventh inning, Greinke's game concluded.

Gurriel also made a brilliant diving catch in left field in the eighth inning to save run.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, dropped their third game in a row and have lost 13 of their last 16 outings. Toronto (23-41) fell to a season-low 18 games below .500.

Cold bats continue to contribute to the Blue Jays recent doldrums. They scored two-or-fewer runs in five of their past seven outings.

Only Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Teoscar Hernandez and designated hitter Justin Smoak managed singles before Gurriel's triple off Greinke, the 2009 AL Cy Young winner.

Guerrero hit a rocket off the wall in centre field in the first inning. But he was held to a single as Arizona centre fielder Jarrod Dyson perfectly played the carom.

Smoak smashed a similar drive off the top of the wall down the right-field line in the sixth inning, but like Guerrero, Smoak was held to a long single thanks to a heady play from Diamondbacks right fielder Tim Locastro.

The Blue Jays best chance to score was after the leadoff triple from Gurriel in the seventh inning. But Arizona reliever Andrew Chafin struck out Toronto first baseman Rowdy Tellez. Yoshihisa Hirano then was summoned from the Diamondbacks bullpen, and he fanned Hernandez and shortstop Brandon Drury.

Guerrero added a second single in the eighth inning to bring Toronto's hit total to five.

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez (3-7) lasted six innings. He made a mess of the third inning when he allowed four hits for three runs. After Dyson smashed a single to left field, Sanchez missed first base after Tellez cleanly fielded a shot off the bat of Locastro and tossed the ball to his pitcher.

A single from second baseman Ketel Marte knocked in Dyson. A double from Christian Walker scored another Arizona run as did shortstop Nick Ahmed's sacrifice fly to right field.

Diamondbacks catcher Alex Avila smacked his third home run of the season off Sanchez in the sixth inning and first baseman Kevin Cron hit a shot out in the ninth.