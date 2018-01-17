Should the Leafs move on from Polak when Zaitsev returns?

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Nikita Zaitsev is expected to have the walking boot around his foot removed early next week, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

According to Dreger, Zaitsev, who was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 17, could be back on the ice with the team within two weeks.

Zaitsev has struggled offensively in his second year in the NHL, scoring four goals and adding six assists over 34 games. Prior to the injury, he was averaging 22:51 of ice time per game - second on the team behind Jake Gardiner.

The Russian is coming off a solid rookie campaign where he netted four goals and 32 assists over 82 games. The performance earned him a seven-year, $31.5 million contract.

Zaitsev's return will force the Leafs to make a roster move with one of their current seven defencemen. Andreas Borgman, Connor Carrick and Travis Dermott have rotated as healthy scratches this month. Both Borgman and Dermott are waivers exempt.