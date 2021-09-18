Veteran defenceman Zdeno Chara has agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Islanders, the team announced on Saturday. The Islanders drafted Chara in the third round of the 1996 NHL Draft.

#Isles Transaction: The team has agreed to terms with defenseman Zdeno Chara on a one-year contract.https://t.co/RrJtVWH8RQ — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 18, 2021

Chara, 44, played four seasons with the Islanders from 1997-2001, scoring six goals and adding 23 assists in 231 games.

The seven-time all-star played 55 games with the Washington Capitals last season, registering two goals and eight assists.

Chara won the James Norris Trophy for best defenceman in 2009 and won the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011.

In 1,608 career NHL games with the Bruins, Islanders, Capitals and Ottawa Senators, Chara has 207 goals and 459 assists.