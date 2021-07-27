Zdeno Chara is planning to take his time as he weighs the next move in his 23-year NHL career.

Chara is an unrestricted free agent this summer after spending the past season with the Washington Capitals on a one-year, $795,000 deal.

"Z is in Slovakia spending time with family," his agent Matt Keator told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun on Tuesday. "He is working out hard and leaving all of his options open. There is no rush on anything with him."

The 44-year-old posted two goals and 10 points in 55 games with the Capitals this season and was without a point in five postseason games.

A Stanley Cup champion as captain of the Boston Bruins in 2011, Chara is a veteran of 1,608 career NHL games.