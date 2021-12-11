Report: Williamson (foot) likely to be shut down again

It looks like Zion Williamson's return could still be a ways away.

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson continues to experience soreness in his surgically-repaired right foot and is likely to be shut down from basketball activities for time being, sources tell me and @WillGuillory. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2021

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Williamson continues to experience soreness in his surgically-repaired right foot and is likely to be shut down from basketball activities once again.

The Pelicans later issued a statement on their star forward.

“After experiencing persistent soreness in his right foot, Zion Williamson underwent medical imaging which showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal. As a result, the volume and intensity of his training will be reduced for an extended period to help allow for further bone healing. Additional updates will be provided as warranted," the release said.

Williamson, who has not yet played in 2021-22 after off-season surgery, was cleared for basketball activities on Nov. 26 but experienced soreness a week later, delaying his rehab. At the time, the team said it was optimistic Williamson's setback was not serious.

"It's a part of the process," Pelicans coach Willie Green said of Williamson's initial setback. "When you're dealing with injuries and you ramp up some, there's a possibility you can deal with a little bit of soreness which he's dealing with now."

Since his first overall selection in 2019, Williamson has played a total of 85 games. He played 24 games during his rookie season and 61 of 72 games last season.