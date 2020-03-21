We’re running it back because they can’t.

With the National Basketball Association on hold for the foreseeable future, TSN and Sportsnet are airing the entirety of the Toronto Raptors’ playoff run to the 2019 NBA title. You can watch Game 2 Saturday night on the TSN Network and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct, starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Over these 24 games, fans can relive the highs and lows – there were lows, but you just might not remember them – of that magical run to the franchise’s first ever championship, capping a remarkable turnaround from NBA laughingstock to the league’s very best.

From Kawhi Leonard calling the series against the Philadelphia 76ers, to the team improbably overturning a 2-0 series deficit against the Milwaukee Bucks, to that famous June night in Oakland when the Raptors got their hands on the Larry OB, you can relive all 24 games that made the Toronto Raptors NBA champions.

April 16, 2019 - Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 2 - Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors

New star. Some old story.

Even with stud Kawhi Leonard now on the squad, the Toronto Raptors dropped another Game 1 of a playoff series.

This time it was the seventh-seeded Orlando Magic who stunned Toronto on their home court last spring in the first game of their opening round series. The 104-101 loss pushed the Raptors’ Game 1 playoff record to 2-14 all-time and 1-8 at home.

To make things more stressful for Raptors fans was the fact that one of their best players put up a grand total of zero points in the opener. In nearly 34 minutes of action, point guard Kyle Lowry missed all seven of his field goal attempts and never made it to the free thrown line.

Leonard put up 25 points in his first playoff game as a Raptor while Siakam had 24.

In a year where many believed it could be Toronto’s last chance at a championship run due to the possibility of losing Leonard to free agency in the off-season, some were already prepared to push the panic button.

Raptors Rewind: Kawhi's Game 2 performance 'nothing short of brilliant' Kawhi Leonard was dominant all over the floor for the Raptors, racking up 37 points and playing suffocating defence to lead Toronto to victory. NBA on TSN analyst Jack Armstrong discusses Kawhi's electrifying performance and Kyle Lowry's bounce back effort in Game 2.

Head coach Nick Nurse wasn’t one of them.

“I think (Lowry) had some really good looks that he’s gonna normally knock down,” Nurse told the Canadian Press after the game. “We need to get him involved a little bit offensively and we need some points from him. . . (But) I look down and I see he was a plus-12 in the plus-minus and he had zero points, so he was still impacting the game greatly. I’m sure he’ll bounce back and play a little bit better next game.”

On the other side of the point guard battle was DJ Augustin. The Magic guard had a terrific showing, putting up 25 points on 9-15 shooting with six assists.

Orlando were 22-9 over their last 31 games of the regular season and were playing the best ball of their year heading into the postseason.

“Our goal was to make the playoffs but not just make it,” Augustin told CP. “We want to make noise and win a series or two. We feel like we can, we believe in ourselves.”

Dropping back-to-back games on home court to a team like the Magic would be disastrous for a team like the Raptors, who were expected to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals at the very least.

Would the Raptors bring it in Game 2?