The Canadian national men's team is heading to their first World Cup since 1986. But what other countries will they face off against?

You can find out today on TSN.

Watch LIVE coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw beginning at 11am et/8am pt across the TSN Network, on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct. A two-hour primetime special also airs at 7pm et/4pm pt on TSN1, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

'It's exciting but also nerve-wracking': Davies describes emotions ahead of WC draw TSN's James Duthie spoke with Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies about his thoughts on the World Cup group draw on Friday, if there are any specific countries he wants to face, his favourite moments from Canada's qualifying run, and comparisons between himself and Connor McDavid.

The Canadian men booked their ticket to Qatar with a dominant 4-0 victory over Jamaica last Sunday at BMO Field in Toronto and closed out World Cup qualifying as the top finisher in CONCACAF despite losses in two of their three final matches.

The 32 nations involved in the 2022 World Cup, 29 of which have already qualified, will be drawn into eight groups of four based on the FIFA men's world ranking released on Thursday. Two of the remaining three spots will be filled by the winners of the intercontinental playoffs scheduled for June 13 and 14, with the final berth determined by Path A of the European qualifying playoffs that sees Wales facing off against either Scotland or Ukraine in the final.

The Canadian men's team is currently ranked 38th in the world, down five spots from the previous set of rankings where they sat 33.

The 2022 World Cup will take place from Nov. 21 to Dec. 17.