Even for the most level-headed of fighters, UFC press conferences have the capacity to go off the rails in a hurry. With Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov in attendance ahead of what is being dubbed as “the biggest fight in UFC history,” anything is possible.

All signs point to things getting heated Thursday in New York. It’s McGregor’s first MMA bout in almost two years, so he might have more steam than usual to blow off.

In April, McGregor and his entourage stormed the UFC 223 press conference at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn that ended with McGregor hurling a dolly at the window of a bus carrying Nurmagomadov. McGregor was later arrested and pled guilty to disorderly conduct. Dana White called it the “most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of the company,” but there’s no doubt it helps build intrigue ahead of UFC 229.

The UFC 229 press conference goes LIVE today at 6pm et/3pm pt from Radio City Music Hall in New York and you can stream it LIVE on TSN.ca. With things almost sure get heated, online sportsbook BetDSI released a series of prop bets for the ‘main event before the main event.’ Take a look at what oddsmakers are anticipating:

Will Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have to be separated?

Yes -900

No +500

Whether McGregor and Nurmagomadov will have to be separated isn’t much of a debate. The bigger question is who is willing to get between them?



Will either Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov throw something?



Yes +125

No -165

No, throwing insults at one another doesn’t count. If McGregor was willing to throw a dolly through the window of a bus, throwing something Thursday evening is completely within reason.



Will Conor McGregor be chewing gum?



Yes +100

No -140

This could be the biggest value play of the prop bet card. During McGregor’s press conference tour with Floyd Mayweather last summer, the Irishman chewed gum in three of the four appearances. Yes at even money looks pretty good.



Will Khabib Nurmagomedov wear a papakha?



Yes +260

No -380

What will Conor McGregor wear?



Suit -525

Polo +215

T-Shirt +475

Or what about a mink coat? He’s worn that before, like at his infamous UFC 205 press conference with Eddie Alvarez where he was later escorted off the stage for wielding a steel folding chair. With McGregor, any outfit is possible.



Will Conor McGregor wear sunglasses?



Yes -800

No +400

It’s overcast in New York Thursday, but will that stop him? Probably not.



Will Conor McGregor say "Proper Twelve"?

McGregor's 'Proper Twelve' Fightin' Whiskey - Make your liver tap out Conor McGregor announced that he'll be releasing his own Irish whiskey called 'Proper Twelve'. If you're wondering what the whiskey will taste like, McGregor released this commercial.



Yes -5000

No +2000

It’s no accident McGregor revealed his new Irish whisky “Proper Twelve” earlier this week. This is probably the safest bet of the evening.



Will Conor McGregor take a drink of Proper Twelve whiskey?



Yes +150

No -190

Drinking on national TV is probably frowned upon, but McGregor isn’t likely to care.

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov say "tap machine"?



Yes +145

No -185

Nurmagomedov called McGregor a “tap machine” back in August, adding that he wants to “change his face.”



Will Conor McGregor say "Russian Mafia"?



Yes +600

No -1200

Yes at plus-600 isn’t the worst bet in the world given his willingness to say anything.

Total curse words said by Conor McGregor



Over 10 (-120)

Under 10 (-120)

McGregor cursing? Ten seems like a decent number for the first five minutes.

Will "Mystic Mac" (Conor McGregor) predict a KO finish over Khabib Nurmagomedov?



Yes -2000

No +1000

McGregor declaring he’s going to knock someone out? He was confident enough to guarantee a knockout of Mayweather – and his father – despite never boxing before, so this seems like a lock.

Will Conor McGregor reference that he's the real UFC Lightweight Champion?



Yes -350

No +250

After winning the lightweight title with a knockout of Eddie Alvarez in November of 2016, he was stripped of it in April for failing to defend it.



Will Conor McGregor grab or steal Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC Title belt?



Yes +280

No -400

He did it to Alvarez and he did it to Jose Aldo. Given that he probably still thinks the belt belongs to him, it’s entirely possible.

Total questions asked to Dana White



Over 5 (-140)

Under 5 (+100)



Total questions asked to Conor McGregor



Over 18 (-135)

Under 18 (-105)



Total questions asked to Khabib Nurmagomedov



Over 10.5 (-120)

Under 10.5 (-120)



Will someone be arrested at Broadway 45th and 46th street viewing party?



Yes +300

No -500

The ticket for entry is a bottle of @ProperWhiskey.

2 bottles and you skip the Q to the top.

My soldiers will be outside making sure this rule is strictly adhered to.

Radio city Hall. UFC 229 Press conference. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 19, 2018

Despite the UFC making the press conference a closed event with a watch party scheduled for Times Square, McGregor tweeted his own guidelines earlier this week. Fans would be allowed in if they brought a bottle of Proper Twelve (and skip the line if they brought two), claiming his “soldiers will be outside making sure this rule is strictly adhered to.” McGregor has always been one to play by his own rules.