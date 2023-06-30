A look at the Canadians in the 2023 Wimbledon field

The third Grand Slam of the 2023 tennis season is just around the corner and Canada will have a heavy presence at the all-England Club.

Watch coverage beginning Monday July 3 LIVE on TSN1, TSN5, the TSN App, or see multiple matches at once with the TSN.ca Multiplex.

A total of seven Canadians headline the men’s and women’s singles field. Here is a quick look at each player heading into Wimbledon.

Denis Shapovalov

It’s been an up and down year for the Richmond Hill, Ont., native as Shapovalov heads into Wimbledon as the 29th ranked men’s player in the world after reaching as high as 12th last year. He’s 10-12 in singles play overall and is 0-5 against top 10 players, advancing past the Round of 16 in one tournament so far in 2023.

But Shapovalov has played well in Grand Slams. He won twice before falling to Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 32 at the Australian Open and bowed out to eventual runner-up Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros after two wins.

Shapovalov draws Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot in Round 1 at Wimbledon and would get the winner of Lloyd Harris and Gregoire Barrere in the second round. Shapovalov is 1-1 against Albot in his career.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

At No. 12, Auger-Aliassime is currently the highest-ranked Canadian men’s singles player in the world.

But the Montreal native heads into Wimbledon battling a knee injury that forced him to miss last week’s Halle Open.

A winner of four ATP titles last year, Auger-Aliassime has gone deep at both the Australian Open (Round of 16) and Indian Wells (quarter-final) this season but does not have a title or finals appearance.

He draws Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic in the opening round next week, who is coming off five straight ATP first-round exits. He has advanced past the Wimbledon first round only once in five appearances.

Auger-Aliassime exited Wimbledon in the first round in 2022 but reached the quarter-final the year before. His best result at a Grand Slam remains a semifinal exit at the 2021 US Open.

Milos Raonic

Raonic returned to tennis’ highest level for the first time in nearly two years at the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch earlier this month, picking up a win over Miomir Kecmanovic in the opening round.

But the progress was short-lived as Raonic was forced to withdraw from the Queen’s Club Championship just over a week ago because of a shoulder injury. Various injuries have kept him off the court in recent years, causing the Canadian to fall all the way down to 840 in men’s world rankings.

While he has not played Wimbledon since 2019, it’s always been a tournament Raonic has done well at. The 32-year-old made history in 2016 when he defeated Roger Federer in five sets to reach the tournament final. He ended up losing to Andy Murray in straight sets, but still became the first Canadian men’s singles player to reach a Grand Slam final.

Raonic gets Austria’s Dennis Novak in the opening round next week. Novak is the 159th-ranked men’s singles player in the world.

Leylah Annie Fernandez

Like Raonic, injuries have played a part in the falling of Fernandez’s singles world ranking. After reaching as high as 13th last year, the Montreal native now sits 96th.

She enters the Wimbledon main draw for just the second time – a foot injury kept her out last season – and is looking to advance past the opening round for the first time.

Fernandez has had success in Grand Slams, advancing all the way to the US Open final against Emma Raducanu in 2021 and reaching the quarter-final of Roland Garros last year. She also teamed up with American Taylor Townsend to reach the doubles final in Paris, eventually falling to Xinyu Wang and Su-Wei Hsieh.

Fernandez draws 86th-ranked Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine in the opening round, who has yet to win a match at the All England Club.

Bianca Andreescu

The 2019 US Open winner remains the only Canadian ever to win a Grand Slam singles title. Her victory over Serena Williams in New York in 2019 propelled her to as high as fourth in the world rankings.

But injuries and some inconsistent play have knocked Andreescu down to 51st overall heading into Wimbledon, where she has just one career win.

Andreescu is coming off a loss to Spain’s Rebeka Masarova earlier this week at the Bad Homburg Open. Her best results this year include a semifinal loss to Lesia Tsurenko in Thailand and a trip to the Miami Open Round of 16, where she fell to Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The Mississauga, Ont., native draws Hungary’s Anna Bondar in the opening round next week. Andreescu could run into last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur in the third round. Jabeur is the sixth-ranked women’s player in the world.

Carol Zhao

Zhao advanced to the Wimbledon main draw after defeating former World No. 9 CoCo Vandeweghe in qualifying earlier this week.

The victory marked a milestone for the 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., as next week will be her first appearance at a Grand Slam main draw.

Ranked No. 166 in the world, Zhao gets Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch in Round 1, where the winner will likely face No. 18 Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

Rebecca Marino

Marino returned to Wimbledon in 2022 for the first time in 11 years.

The Vancouver native took a break from tennis during the 2012 season and didn’t return to professional competition for nearly five years. She won her first Grand Slam match since her hiatus at the 2021 Australian Open and appeared in the main draw of every Slam last year.

Currently the No. 83 women’s singles player in the world, Marino gets Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu in the opening round. Should Marino win her first two matches, she could get a tough test in Round 3 against No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.