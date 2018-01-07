Masoli will welcome Manziel with open arms if Ticats sign him

Manziel makes his decision

Sept. 21, 2010: Manziel made the decision to switch his commitment from Oregon to Texas A&M, citing location as the biggest factor.

“My parents want to see me play, and I wasn’t going to put them in a bind,” Manziel said. “You probably have to say that was the biggest factor.”

Before his commitment to the Aggies, Manziel torched defences during his final season at Tivy High School in Kerrville, Texas, throwing for over 3,000 yards with 45 touchdowns and just five interceptions over the course of 12 games.

Freshman year at Texas A&M

June 29, 2012: As a redshirt freshman at Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, Manziel had his first public brush with the law. He was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct, failure to identify himself to police and having a fake identification card. He ultimately pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of failing to properly identify himself to police. The other counts were dismissed.

Aug. 15, 2012: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was drafted No. 8 overall in the NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, opening a four-way battle for the Aggies’ starting quarterback job. Manziel beat out Jameill Showers, Matt Joeckel and Matt Davis to earn the starting spot.

Nov. 10, 2012: Manziel was having a freshman season for the ages and the nickname “Johnny Football” became known across the country. With the Aggies sitting at 7-2, they went on the road to face the 9-0 Alabama Crimson Tide. Coming off a 25-point win over No. 15 Mississippi State the week before, Manziel already had 2,527 yards passing to go along with 922 rushing and 31 total touchdowns.

Manziel led the Aggies past No. 1 Alabama 29-24 to propel the freshman into the Heisman Trophy conversation.

"[Manziel] had a great season to that point and then he pretty much solidified his Heisman Trophy by going to Alabama and beating us in our house. It was crazy. And then we continued to win throughout the year and it made his performance even greater that day," Alabama linebacker Nico Johnson said.

Making history

Dec. 8, 2012: Either way, history would be made with the 2012 Heisman Trophy. The three finalists were Manziel, Kansas State linebacker Collin Klein and Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o. Neither a freshman nor a linebacker had ever won college football’s most prestigious award.

But everybody knew it was Manziel’s year.

The 20-year-old took home the honours with 474 first-place votes compared to Te’o’s 321 and Klein’s 60.

During his historic season, Manziel finished with 3,706 yards passing to go along with 1,410 rushing and 47 total touchdowns while leading Texas A&M to a Cotton Bowl victory over Oklahoma.

Following up

Sept. 14, 2013: Facing Alabama once again, Manziel put up one of the best games of his college career, throwing for 464 yards and five touchdowns.

Despite his heroic effort, the Aggies’ defence struggled and they fell 49-42.

Nov. 9, 2013: Texas A&M came into their matchup against Mississippi State at 7-2 in what could be Manziel’s final home game of his college career. He didn’t disappoint, leading the Aggies to a victory while throwing for 446 yards as fans chanted “One more year!” as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Dec. 31, 2013: A&M did not receive a BCS Bowl invite, but beat the Duke Blue Devils 52-48 in the Chick-Fil-A Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Manziel had 455 total yards and five touchdowns in what was the final game of his college career.

Taking the next step

Jan. 8, 2014: Manziel forfeited his junior season and declared for the NFL Draft, ending one of the most impressive two-year college careers in history.

“The decision was not an easy one. Anyone who has ever watched a football game at Kyle Field knows that leaving that atmosphere, those Saturdays with excitement, color, and noise, will be hard for me,” Manziel said.

“I promise you I will always be an Aggie. I will always try to make you as proud of me in the NFL as I did at Texas A&M.”

May 8, 2014: The Cleveland Browns didn’t get much production from the quarterback position in 2013, juggling between Jason Campbell, Brandon Weeden and Brian Hoyer en route to a 4-12 season. On draft day, the Browns traded the No. 26 selection and a third-round pick at No. 83 to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the 22nd pick which they used to take Manziel.

The pick was seen as a lofty risk given Manziel’s affinity for partying and play-style many thought was better suited for the college game.

Rookie season

Aug. 18, 2014: Manziel was fined approximately $12,000 by the NFL for making an obscene gesture toward the Washington Redskins’ bench during a pre-season game.

Manziel called the incident a slip-up, while Browns coach Mike Pettine said that it “did not sit well.”

Dec. 28, 2014: The Browns closed out the season with a 20-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, ending Manziel’s rookie year. He started only two games, throwing for a total of 175 yards and two interceptions.

Sophomore year

Sept. 20, 2015: Manziel filled in for an injured Josh McCown to lead the Browns to a 28-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans, throwing for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Oct. 12, 2015: Manziel was stopped by police in Avon, Ohio, where his then girlfriend Colleen Crowley told police Manziel had hit her “several” times. No charges were filed and Manziel was not disciplined by the Browns or the NFL. In January of the following year, police responded to a call at Crowley’s apartment where she alleged Manziel assaulted her. He was indicted on a misdemeanor assault charge which carried a penalty of up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine. On Nov. 22, 2017, Manziel reached an agreement with prosecutors to dismiss the charge. The agreement stipulated that Manziel must participate in the NFL’s substance-abuse program or attend rehab, participate in an anger management program and attend a domestic violence impact panel.

Dec. 27, 2015: Manziel and the Browns were beaten 17-13 by the Kansas City Chiefs to end their season. Manziel followed up his rookie season with 1,500 passing yards to go along with seven passing touchdowns and a completion percentage of 57.8. His career NFL quarterback rating of 74.4 sat well below his college rating of 164.1. The Browns finished at 3-13, last in the AFC North for the fifth season in a row.

March 3, 2016: Following a disappointing season on the field and a tumultuous one off it, the Browns released the former first-round pick. He has not played professional football since.

The next chapter?

March 31, 2017: The CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats confirmed they have added Manziel to their negotiation list, meaning they own exclusive bargaining rights with the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Aug. 30, 2017: TSN’s Farhan Lalji and Dave Naylor reported that the Tiger-Cats staged a workout for Manziel in Buffalo on Aug. 23 and 24.

Dec. 28, 2017: The CFL released a statement saying commissioner Randy Ambrosie would approve an agreement between the Tiger-Cats and Manziel should one be reached, paving the way for Manziel to resume his football career north of the border.

“I think [Manziel] would be the best player to ever play up here," Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones told CFL.ca’s The Waggle podcast.

The full statement from the league can be found here.

Jan. 7, 2018:

The Ticats announce they have offered Manziel a contract to retain his rights on the team's negotiation list while discussions with his agent continue.