Soccer on TSN

MLS on TSN: Impact vs. Nashville Tue 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

MLS on TSN: Whitecaps FC vs. Seattle Tue 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

MLS on TSN: Toronto FC vs. NYCFC Wed 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

MLS on TSN: Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami Sun 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN4